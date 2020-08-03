'Told Them He Was In Danger': Sushant Singh Rajput's Father On Mumbai Cops

A video statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's father was shared by news agency ANI

The father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in Mumbai in June, has claimed that he approached the cops back in February to warn them that his son was in danger. Mumbai Police refused to act, KK Singh, the actor's father alleged, forcing him to approach Bihar Police instead.

In a brief self-shot video shared by news agency ANI, Mr Singh also directed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's attention to the "prime accused" - a reference to Rhea Chakraborty - who was still free.

"On February 25 we approached police in Bandra and told them our son was in danger. They did nothing. After my child died, we approached the police again, again they did nothing," KK Singh said in the video.

"I went to Patna and filed a case. Patna Police immediately accepted this," he also said, adding, "I also want to appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that they help us uncover the truth".

In his complaint, Mr Rajput's father alleged that his late son's reported girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, had illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his Mumbai bank account and mentally harassed him.

A Bihar Police team subsequently landed in Mumbai to probe investments made by two companies set up by Mr Rajput, with Ms Chakraborty and her brother, but found themselves in a turf war.

On Monday Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh told reporters there is, at this point, no evidence to support claims that Ms Chakraborty had illegally transferred money from the actor's account.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 (File)

He also said that Mr Rajput's family, including his father, had failed to mention suspicions about Ms Chakraborty or their son's finances in statements given on June 16, two days after the actor's death.

Bihar Police, for their part, are insistent that they will continue to investigate and follow the money trail and the alleged suicide of the actor's former manager, Disha Salian, who died six days before him.

Even if evidence of financial irregularities in Mr Rajput's Mumbai account emerge, experts say Bihar Police is unlikely to have jurisdiction since the alleged crime would have taken place in Maharashtra.

Last week the Enforcement Directorate waded into the mix, filing a money laundering case over "suspicious transactions" on the basis of the Bihar Police's FIR and Mr Rajput's father's complaint.

There have also been calls for the case to be handed over to the CBI, something the Maharashtra government has refused. The Bihar government has offered to do so, if the actor's father wants.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has filed a plea with the Supreme Court to transfer the case against her from Patna to Mumbai, broke her silence on Friday and described allegations against her as "horrible". In a video statement of her own, she said the "truth will prevail".

This morning Mumbai Police also said Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from bipolar disorder.