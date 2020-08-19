CBI Should Carry Out Proper Probe Into Sushant Rajput Death: Congress

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

With the Supreme Court upholding a CBI investigation into the "unnatural death" of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Congress on Wednesday said the agency should carry out a proper probe into the actor's death, and asserted justice will not be delivered by the BJP-JDU making statements for "political gains".

The opposition party also highlighted that the top court, in its ruling, has stated that records of case produced before it, do not "prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police".

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of trying to take political advantage of the issue in view of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mr Gohil said he was in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the case and alleged the Bihar government was either unable to put across its point of view properly or it did not want an SC-monitored investigation.

"I demand that the CBI should fulfill its duty and an investigation is completed at the earliest," he said at an online media briefing.

"Justice will not be delivered by the statements being made by BJP- JDU for political gains in view of the assembly polls. There should be a proper investigation in the case," he said.

There were various statements made that the Maharashtra government is not acting properly and about the Mumbai Police, Mr Gohil said.

"The Mumbai police, considered among the good police forces in the world, was abused by the BJP people just because they were opposed to the Congress and Shiv Sena," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"The Supreme Court in its 35-page judgement has said in paragraph 10 that the case diary was submitted and "Mumbai police was doing nothing wrong". I demand that the BJP leaders who had made those statements apologise to the police," he said.

Mr Gohil said the party has repeatedly demanded that there should be a proper investigation in the case and the bereaved family should get justice.

If anyone is found guilty then strictest punishment should be handed out, he said.

"According approval" to the ongoing CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the "unnatural death" of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday that any other case lodged in the matter will be probed by the premier agency itself.

A fair, competent and impartial investigation is the "need of the hour", the top court said, holding that the CBI probe is "lawful" and the Bihar government was competent to give consent for entrustment of investigation to the CBI.