Surrogacy Regulation Bill Passed In Lok Sabha: 10 Points

The Surrogacy Regulation Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in 2016. (Representational)

New Delhi: The surrogacy bill that was introduced in Lok Sabha in 2016 was passed today amid noisy protests by Congress and AIADMK parliamentarians over other issues. The bill bans commercial surrogacy and only allows it among close relatives. The proposed law allows surrogacy for couples that cannot have children. Health Minister JP Nadda said the aim of the bill was to stop commercial surrogacy but at the same time save families by allowing them to have children by using modern science.