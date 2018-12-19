Lok Sabha Passes Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill Amid Disruptions

The Surrogacy Bill permits surrogacy only for couples who cannot conceive (Representational)

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 that ensures effective regulation of surrogacy, prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows altruistic surrogacy to the needy Indian infertile couples was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments, but managed to pass the bill amid disruptions.

The Bill permits surrogacy only for couples who cannot conceive.

The surrogate mother and the intending couple need eligibility certificates from the appropriate authority. The surrogate mother must be a 'close relative' of the intending couple.

The Bill also provides for the constitution of a National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy.