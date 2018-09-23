Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Events To Celebrate Surgical Strikes

The army had conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in 2016

Days after the University Grants Commission's circular asking educational institutes to observe the 'Surgical Strike Day', Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced organising of events from September 28 to 30 to commemorate the valour of soldiers.

This will also include a three-day exhibition at the India Gate, she said.

"From 28th to 30th September 2018, we will celebrate the valour of the armed forces. There will be activities around the nation, including a 3-day exhibition at India Gate, New Delhi, to commemorate the brave Indian soldier. More details to follow soon. Jai Hind!" she tweeted.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked educational institutes to observe 'Surgical Strikes Day' on September 29, a move that has invited criticism from several quarters.