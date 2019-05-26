2 Arrested In Connection With Surat Fire Accident

22 students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a massive blaze in Surat

Two persons who were on the run in connection with the devastating fire in a coaching class in Surat which killed 22 students were Sunday arrested, police said.

They were identified as Harshul Vekharia and Jignesh Paghdal, and their arrests come a day after coaching class owner Bhargav Butani was arrested, an official said.

Twenty-two students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a massive blaze in the four-storeyed Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of Surat on Friday.

"Vekharia is the builder while Paghdal used to handle the overall management of Takshashila Arcade. Both were arrested today. We have also got two-day remand of Butani," Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.