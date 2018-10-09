Suraj Pal Amu, Who Called For Deepika Padukone's Beheading, Back In BJP

Suraj Pal Amu had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika Padukone over 'Padmavat'

The BJP in Haryana has rejected senior leader Suraj Pal Amu's resignation. The state unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party refused to accept Mr Amu's resignation on Monday. "For me, it is like coming back home," Suraj Pal Amu said.

Mr Amu had resigned from his post of BJP's chief media coordinator for Haryana, in November 2017.

Mr Amu told news agency ANI, "I had resigned from different posts of Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana Unit many months ago, and today Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has rejected it."

"For around 29-30 years I have been at different posts in the party and its student wing. These 8 months were very tough for me to stay away from the party, however, I kept working in different social organisations. It is like a homecoming for me."

Suraj Pal Amu had submitted his resignation in November 2017 after state chief Subhash Barala issued him a show-cause notice for his controversial remarks during the protests over the movie 'Padmavat'.

During the protests, Mr Amu had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Lila Bhansali.

