Supriya Sule Shares Pics Of Daughter's Graduation In London: ''Feel Terrible For Missing It''

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday took to Twitter to share pictures of her daughter Revati's graduation as she completed her Master's from the London School of Economics. However, she lamented missing her daughter's big day and said she is ''feeling terrible".

Ms. Sule attended the opposition meeting that was held on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru, and that's the reason she missed out on the ceremony.

''We are such proud parents! Our daughter Revati just graduated with - Masters's (MPA) from the London School of Economics today. Feeling terrible for missing her graduation, but that's life,'' she tweeted along wiith two pictures of her daughter posing in a black graduation robe.

Many Twitter users congratulated her daughter and wished her a bright future and career ahead. One user wrote, ''Congratulations Revati! And congratulations to the proud parents!''

Another commented, ''It's a proud moment for every parents specially when their Daughter secured Degree in Higher Education. Congratulations #Revati Ji.@supriya_sule Tai though you have miss this moment, but you're creating an Example in the Society that a 'Daughter' can Firmly stood beside his Father during need of Hour.''

A third wrote, ''Congratulations! Worthy daughter of a worthy mother. All the best.''

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar also wrote, ''Oh, how lovely. Many congratulations to you, Supriya, and loads of love to your lovely daughter. God bless her.''

Notably, leaders from 26 opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru on July 17 to present a united front to take on the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those taking part in the two-day meet.

Sharad Pawar, whose party underwent a split earlier this month with the rebellion of nephew Ajit Pawar, joined on the second day along with daughter Supriya Sule. No reason was mentioned by Sharad Pawar or NCP for skipping day 1 of the opposition meeting.

The opposition alliance has been named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).