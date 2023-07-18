In Pics: Hugs And Handshakes As Opposition Leaders Meet In Bengaluru

The meeting is expected to end at 4 pm.

Leaders from 26 opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru today to present a united front to take on the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The formal talks will take place today from 11 am to 4 pm.

The opposition leaders were seen shaking hands and sharing hugs as they greeted each other ahead of the closed-door meeting in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader presents a book to Congress's Sonia Gandhi as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and DK Shivakumar look on.

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav shares a light moment with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, D Raja, Tejashwi Yadav And Mamata Banerjee.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as JDU's Nitish Kumar looks on.

Sonia Gandhi and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufta share an embrace.

Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav greets Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.