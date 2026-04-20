'Will Ban Your Entry': Top Court's Warning Over Repeated 'Netaji' Pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Pinakpani Mohanty seeking a declaration that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA) secured India's independence from the British.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the petition looked like an attempt to gain publicity.

CJI Surya Kant warned the petitioner, noting that a similar plea had been filed earlier by him which had already been rejected by the court.

"Supreme Court mein entry band kar denge (We will stop you from entering the Supreme Court)," the CJI remarked while directing the Registry not to entertain any writ petition filed by the petitioner claiming to be in the public interest.

The petitioner had sought a declaration that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose be recognised as the "National Son" and that the foundation day of the Indian National Army on October 21, 1943, along with Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23, 1897, be observed as national days.

The petitioner sought a declaration that the activities of all revolutionaries (who were not following Ahinsha) and Netaji's INA (Azad Hind Fauj) have actually given Independence to India (Bharat) from britishers in 1947.

It also sought a direction to concerned authorities or declare that Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) foundation day, which is 21st Oct 1943, be observed as National Day and a tribute to the 26,000 soldiers of Netaji's INA who died for Indian Independence.

It also sought direction from concerned authorities to declassify the actual truth report of Indian Independence in 1947 - how Britishers left India and for what reasons, the role of all Krantikaries (revolutionaries) who are not following Ahinsha, including Netaji Azad Hind Fauj, the report of the mutiny of the then Indian soldiers, Navy, Air Force, Army, Civilians in 1946-1947, foreign countries - Adolf Hitler's German government, Japan's government, Italy's government, and others and the report of the then British Prime Minister Clement Atlee and the British government.

It also sought a direction to the concerned authorities to declare Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose a national son officially and his date of birth, 23rd January 1897, to be observed as a national day and his birthplace, Cuttack, Odisha, honoured as a national museum and to give necessary direction to the concerned authorities/declare Neerya Arya (the first lady spy of INA) a national daughter officially and her date of birth, 5th March 1905, to be observed as a national day.