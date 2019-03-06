Top Court Won't Hear AAP Leader's Rafale Plea Over 'Derogatory' Remarks

Sanjay Singh was one of the petitioners whose petition was dismissed on December 14, 2018 (PTI File)

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it will not hear the review petition of Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh against its verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that he has made some "very, very derogatory statements" about the institution of judiciary.

"We have with us some statements made by your client (Sanjay Singh) about this institution. It is very very derogatory. We are not going to hear you," said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.

The bench told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde who was appearing for Mr Singh that it will pass some orders against the AAP lawmaker after hearing him on the statements made by the politician.

"We will decide...after hearing you in the context of certain statements made by him in connection with this matter (Rafale) and the CBI cases," the bench said.

At the outset, when the bench assembled to hear the Rafale matter, the CJI inquired who was appearing for Mr Singh in the review petition filed by him.

When Mr Hegde stood up, the bench apprised him about Mr Singh's conduct and the statements made by him.

Mr Hegde expressed ignorance about the statements made by Mr Singh.

The top court asked Mr Hegde to speak to his client and get back to the court.

Mr Singh was one of the petitioners whose petition was dismissed on December 14, 2018.