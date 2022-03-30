Supreme Court To Resume Physical Hearing Of Cases From April 4

Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today said the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4.

The announcement from the Chief Justice came before the commencement of proceedings in the Supreme Court for the day.

"Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if advocates want," Chief Justice Ramana said.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench for the decision.



