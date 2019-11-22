Top Court To Hear Review Petitions Of Owners Of Illegal Kochi Flats

The top court had ordered the demolition of Kochi flats on September 6.

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear in open court the review petitions of flat owners from Kerala's Kochi who are seeking appropriate relief from the builders after the top court ordered the demolition of the illegal flats. The top court had ordered demolition of four apartment complexes in Maradu near the backwaters of Ernakulam for violation of Coastal Regulatory Zone rules on September 6.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear the status of demolition of the flats in the second week of January.

A status report on top court's September 6 order was submitted today by the Kerala government where it said that the demolition orders are being followed according to the schedule.

In compliance of the top court's earlier order, the state government has paid 27 crore as interim compensation to the flat owners and it needs time to pay an additional amount of Rs 33.5 crore to them, the counsel appearing for the Kerala government told the top court today.

The top court had earlier directed the demolition and approved the 138-day time frame proposed by the state government. The court also had ordered payment of interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the owner of the flats. Today, the top court said it will decide the final amount of compensation later.

