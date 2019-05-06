Supreme Court Stays Disqualification Proceedings Against AIADMK Lawmakers

"Notice. Stay of proceedings," the bench said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed disqualification proceedings against two AIADMK legislators, who were served notice by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker for allegedly indulging in "anti-party" activities

The notices were served under the anti-defection law.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta also issued notices on the plea filed by two AIADMK MLAs V T Kalaiselvan and E Rathinasabapathy.

"Notice. Stay of proceedings," the bench said.

On April 30, A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) and E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) were served notices by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, seeking an explanation for allegedly siding with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Out of the three MLAs, two lawmakers have approached the Supreme Court challenging the notice served to them.

