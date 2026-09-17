Supreme Court Orders Rs 12-Lakh Compensation For Woman Denied Job Because Of Gender

The Indian Oil Corporation or IOC has been asked to pay compensation of Rs 12 lakh to a woman, who was denied an appointment because of her gender. The job was that of a refilling helper/casual Khalasi at an LPG filling plant.

A bench comprising Justices Arvind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi expressed strong displeasure, saying denying a woman a job solely because she is a woman is an insult to her honor and dignity.

"Why didn't you appoint her just because she is a woman? This is an insult to womanhood," the Bench said.

The court noted that women lift and replace LPG cylinders in their homes every day. In such a situation, it is not appropriate to say that women cannot do the work of lifting cylinders.

The bench noted that the petitioner has now reached retirement age, but she continued to fight for her rights for so many years, so instead of granting her an appointment, the court deemed it appropriate to award her a lumpsum compensation.

The petitioner was a resident of Guda village in Punjab. She was among 49 people recommended for employment at an IOC LPG refill plant by a local committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner. But she did not receive an appointment letter. Forty-three other candidates were appointed.

The trial court found the woman had the required qualifications, and the testimony of a defence witness revealed that she was not appointed because she was a woman.

The trial court directed her to be accommodated in the position of Casual Employee/Administrative Post/Peon.

But the first appellate court overturned this decision, saying the woman's name was only a recommendation and she had not been finally selected. The matter then reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On October 14, 2025, the High Court also upheld the first appellate court's decision, stating that the woman had no legal or inherent right to the appointment.

But the top court upheld the woman's right to a job. Considering her retirement age and the long-running legal battle, a compensation of Rs 12 lakh has been ordered.