Supreme Court's Deadline To Poll Body To Settle Trinamool Poll Symbol Issue

The Supreme Court has set a deadline for the Election Commission to take a call on the ongoing dispute regarding the name of Trinamool Congress and its twin flowers election symbol. The Commission has three months to settle the matter permanently, the judges said, over-ruling its objection that it is too short a time.

The top court's order came in response to a petition by Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who challenged the poll commission's decision to freeze the party symbol.

After the split in the party following the assembly polls, the rival factions have both claimed the twin-flower symbol, arguing they are the real Trinamool in a reprise of the dispute over the symbols of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

On September 17, the Election Commission decided to freeze the symbol for now and give both factions a new symbol for the coming by-polls in two assembly constituencies including Nandigram.

Today, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed all parties to present their case and submit the necessary documents within four weeks.

The court said thereafter, the Election Commission must reach a final decision on the dispute within three months.

The Commission had argued that it requires at least six months to decide on such a complex matter. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, however, observed that three months are sufficient. In case the Commission hits a snag, they can approach the court, the judges said.

The rebel Trinamool camp -- led by Ritabrata Banerjee -- calls itself AITC-Democratic. The camp led by Mamata Banerjee has been dubbed the AITC-Mamata faction.

The poll commission has allotted revised names and symbols to both factions. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction is called the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and was given the football player symbol. The Ritabrata Banerjee faction was dubbed the Democratic Trinamool Congress and given the envelope symbol.