Supreme Court Orders Medical Exam Of Teen Rape Survivor To Abort 28-Week Pregnancy

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a medical examination of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim who has sought termination of her 28-week pregnancy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala assembled at around 4:30 pm to hear the matter urgently, after perusing an e-mail sent on behalf of the rape survivor seeking urgent judicial intervention.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the government in the matter.

The court sought a report from Mumbai's Sion hospital about the girl's possible physical and psychological condition if she undergoes medical termination of pregnancy or if she is advised against it.

The bench said the medical superintendent of the hospital will constitute a medical board and its report be placed before the court on April 22, the next date of the hearing.

The matter will be taken up at 10:30 am on Monday.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the girl's mother, challenging an order of the Bombay High Court that had declined to allow the termination of pregnancy.

The counsel appearing in the court on behalf of the petitioner said the minor is 28 weeks pregnant and is presently in Mumbai.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women as well as for those in special categories, including rape survivors, and other vulnerable women, such as the differently-abled and minors.

