Kolkata Rape-Murder Supreme Court Hearing Live: 23 Died Due To Doctors' Strike, Bengal Tells Top Court

Thousands of people are holding protestes over the rape and murder of the doctor on duty on August 9

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the suo motu case related to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.



During the last hearing, the bench had asked the CBI - the central agency probing the case - for a status report of the investigation so far. The top court had also asked the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to give a status report of the investigation into thousands of people breaking into the hospital.

Thousands of people across West Bengal and other parts of the country are holding protests over the rape and murder of the doctor on duty on August 9. Sanjay Roy - a civic volunteer - has been arrested in the case.

Here are live updates on Supreme Court hearing on Kolkata rape-murder case:

In its reports in the top court, the West Bengal Health Department said that as many as 23 people have died as doctors are on strike.

The Supreme Court bench is looking at the status report filed by the CBI and the West Bengal government. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the central agency, senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing the West Bengal government.

The Supreme Court has now resumed hearing the case related to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is overseeing the proceedings.

Thousands of people across West Bengal and other parts of the country are holding protests over the rape and murder of the doctor on duty on August 9. Over 130 protests took place in 25 countries, including major cities like Stockholm, Sydney, and New York. Protesters - many clad in black -held vigils, sang in Bengali, and chanted slogans in solidarity with the victim.

