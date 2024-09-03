Bengal Must Support CISF For Kolkata Hospital: Centre Approaches Top Court

The housing of Central Industrial Security Forces, deployed at the Kolkata hospital where the shocking rape-murder took place last month, appears set to the next flashpoint between Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The Centre has now gone to the Supreme Court, contending that the Bengal government must provide proper facilities for the CISF personnel, who have been delegated to ensure security at the hospital. Anything less, it said, would amount to contempt of court and action should be initiated.

In its petition filed before the Supreme Court, the ministry of Home Affairs said the troops are currently staying at the city's CISF unit in the city suburbs.

They have to travel for one hour to reach the hospital.

This way, it is difficult to discharge the duties effectively. In case of emergencies, they would be unable to respond promptly and mobilise troops immediately, the ministry has told the court.