'1 Man Injured 41 Cops?': Top Court Trashes Bengal Request In Protest Case

The August 27 march to Nabanna witnessed a massive clash between police and protesters

The Supreme Court today dismissed the West Bengal government's petition challenging bail to a student leader linked with the August 27 protest march to state secretariat Nabanna over a 31-year-old doctor's rape and murder at a hospital in Kolkata.

Sayan Lahiri is a leader of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, which gave the call for the mega march to the state secretariat on Tuesday. The protesters clashed with cops on the way, leading to chaotic scenes on near Nabanna. Police used teargas shells, water cannons and batons to disperse the protesters. While the organisers claimed several student outfits had come together for the march, the ruling Trinamool had alleged that the protest was organised by BJP to create unrest.

Mr Lahiri was arrested on Tuesday evening for his role in the rally and the violence that led to damage to public property. His mother Anjali approached the Calcutta High Court. The high court on Friday granted him bail and Mr Lahiri was released the next day.

The Bengal government then challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court.

The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra asked why Mr Lahiri was picked up. "Why out of hundreds, you picked up only this man?" The state government's counsel submitted that Mr Lahiri was among the three people who gave the call for the rally. When the state government's lawyer said 41 police personnel were injured in the clash with protesters, the bench replied, "You say 41 policemen were injured, you mean to say this particular person injured 41 cops? Sorry, no merits, dismissed."

Bengal is witnessing massive protests over the rape and murder of a doctor on duty in Kolkata's RG Medical College and Hospital on August 9. People from all walks of live have hit the streets to demand justice for the victim.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has repeatedly accused Opposition BJP and CPM of trying to create unrest in the state in the name of protests.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had warned Bengal against unleashing the might of the state on peaceful protesters. In the next hearing, Bengal government's counsel Kapil Sibal had sought a clarification on whether the state can act if the protests took a violent turn. The court then said it was not barring the state from taking lawful steps in a law and order situation. It had, however, stressed that protesting peacefully should not be disturbed.

Responding to the Supreme Court relief for Mr Lahiri, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said the state's "attempt to suppress the voice of youth has been massively foiled". "I heartily welcome such Order of dismissal by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India which in effect reaffirms the victory of Youth in our democracy. My salute and glory to the power of Youth," the Leader of the Opposition said in a post on X.