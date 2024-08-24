On CCTV, Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused With Earphones Spotted At Crime Scene

Sanjay Roy, suspect in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, seen on CCTV

Investigators in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor in a Kolkata hospital have released a CCTV screen grab of the suspect entering the hospital an hour after midnight.

The CCTV footage also shows a Bluetooth earphone coiled around the suspect's neck. The police had said they found a Bluetooth earphones from the crime scene during initial investigation after the body of the woman was found inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CCTV footage shows Sanjay Roy entering the hospital at 1.03 am, sources said. During interrogation, the police had shown him the CCTV evidence, after which Sanjay Roy admitted to the crime, sources have said.

Before he reached the hospital at 1.03 am the night the junior doctor was raped and murdered, Sanjay Roy had gone to two brothels in Kolkata, the police have said. He went to the red light area Sonagachi on August 8 night, drank alcohol, and visited two brothels one after another, sources had said.

He then went to the hospital after midnight. This was the time he was seen on CCTV entering and leaving the seminar hall, where the junior doctor had gone to sleep.

The case has sparked protests across the country. The protests have been especially intense in Kolkata.

A special court in Kolkata yesterday allowed a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjay Roy. The court has already given its permission to conduct the lie-detection test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and four other doctors who were on duty at the hospital in the intervening night of August 8-9.