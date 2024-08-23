Why CBI Wants Lie-Detector Test For Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim's Colleagues

The country is witnessing nationwide protests over the rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor

Four colleagues of the 31-year-old doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, will be put through the lie-detector test because their statements are contradicting each other, sources from CBI have said. These include two first-year postgraduate trainees, a house surgeon and an intern.

Sources in the central agency have said that it doesn't appear that the four doctors were involved in crime, but it wants to check if they played a role in tampering with evidence or were part of a conspiracy. The investigators have also pieced together the sequence of events the night before the doctor was sexually assaulted and killed.

According to Kolkata Police's timeline of events, one of these doctors saw the victim's body in the seminar hall around 9.30 am the next day and alerted the authorities. All these four doctors had been questioned by the city police before CBI took over the probe, the timeline reveals.

What Has CBI Found?

The CBI has found fingerprints of two of these four doctors in the third-floor seminar room where the body was found. A CCTV camera had captured the house surgeon going from first floor to the third floor that night. The house surgeon has said that he went to the third floor at 2.45 am that night. The intern was on the third floor and had spoken to the victim that night, the CBI has found.

What Happened That Night

According to the sources, the victim and two first-year postgraduate trainees had dinner around midnight. Then they went to the seminar room and watched Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at the Olympics. Around 2 am, the two colleagues went to the sleep room where doctors on duty rested. The victim stayed back in the seminar room. The intern has said that he was in the interns' room. All these three rooms -- the seminar hall, the sleep and the interns' room are located close to each other on the third floor.

The Morning After

Around 9.30 am, one of the postgraduate trainee doctors, with whom the victim had dinner the night before, went to look for her before the ward rounds began. He found "her body in motionless state from a distance", the Kolkata Police timeline says. He then informed his colleagues and senior doctors who alerted hospital authorities.

The Lie-Detector Test

The CBI has got permission for conducting the lie-detector test on the four doctors and Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who has drawn fire for his handling of the situation. A special court gave the go-ahead for this yesterday. Lie detector test can only be conducted after a permission from the court and the consent of the suspect.