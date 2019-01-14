Supreme Court Keeps Petitions Pending Challenging Entry Of Minorities

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjay Kishan Kaul kept the petition pending observing that a Bill to amend the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was pending before Rajya Sabha after being passed by the Lok Sabha.

All India | | Updated: January 14, 2019 17:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Supreme Court Keeps Petitions Pending Challenging Entry Of Minorities

The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance a challenge to two notifications.


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance a challenge to two notifications on the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act that permitted all religious minorities, except Muslims, to stay in India even if they had entered without valid documents.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjay Kishan Kaul kept the petition pending observing that a Bill to amend the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was pending before Rajya Sabha after being passed by the Lok Sabha.

The petitioner has contended that the government could not have issued the two notifications in 2015 without amending the law, which is only now being done. 

Keeping the petition pending, the court pointed to propriety, as a Bill to amend the Acts was pending before Parliament.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Supreme CourtMinorities In India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Makar SankrantiKanhaiya KumarEmraan HashmiArvind KejriwalLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAustralian OpenNageswara RaoUP MahagathbandhanMissing TeenGalaxy MOneplus 7Egg

................................ Advertisement ................................