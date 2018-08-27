Top Court Judges Sing For Kerala Flood Relief, Chief Justice In Audience

The programme was attended by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and other top judges

In a rare, benevolent gesture, two Supreme Court judges today sang at a cultural programme organised by top court journalists in Delhi to raise money for relief and rehabilitation of people in flood-ravaged Kerala.

Justices Kurian Joseph and K M Joseph, both hailing from Kerala, performed at the event at the auditorium of Indian Society for International Law, opposite the Supreme Court complex. The programme was attended by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and several top court and Delhi High Court judges.

The CJI said it was a consolidated effort for a cause.

"Some may feel that this is a celebration because there are certain performances, but I would like to say this is a consolidated effort of finding energy to raise contribution for a noble cause," Justice Misra said.

Justice K M Joseph, who was recently elevated to the top court, sang a song from a classic Malayalam movie 'Amaram', which tells the story of a fisherman.

"Fishermen were the first to react when the state was reeling under severe floods. This song is a tribute to them," he said.

Justice Kurian Joseph and playback singer Mohit Chauhan sang the song 'We shall overcome someday'.

More than Rs 10 lakh was collected during today's event.

A few journalists also performed during the event.

Earlier, the top court judges contributed Rs 25,000 each to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The top court staff has donated one day's salary.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had contributed Rs 1 crore to the fund. Venugopal's son and senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal also contributed Rs 15 lakh to the relief fund.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has announced a contribution of Rs 50 lakh to the flood-ravaged state.

A group of Delhi-based Malayali lawyers had initiated a collection drive and dispatched eight truck-load full of necessary supplies, including clothes, sanitary napkins, candles, baby food, water bottles and medicines in a Navy aircraft.

Justice Kurian Joseph has remained active in ensuring and arranging relief materials. He had taken part in a drive in support of lawyers collecting supplies at a collection point near the top court.

He had also contributed a significant amount for flood relief activities for Kerala.

Senior lawyer Jaideep Singh contributed Rs five lakh towards the distress relief fund.

Another senior advocate Chander Uday Singh has reportedly contributed Rs five lakh.

On August 16, the Supreme Court Bar Association has donated Rs 30 lakh from its Calamity Relief Fund.

The deadliest deluge in Kerala in nearly a century has claimed more than 300 lives since August 8.

According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre, 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh have been severely affected in 14 districts this monsoon season.

Kerala has been receiving financial aid from various state governments across the country.