Supreme Court Issues Notice To Interim CBI Director Nageshwar Rao

AK Bassi has petitioned that his transfer order was the "first step" aimed to falsely implicate him.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to interim Central Bureau of Investigation Director M Nageshwar Rao after hearing a petition filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Bassi, challenging his transfer to Port Blair.

On October 24, Mr Bassi was issued orders for a transfer to the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, hours after Mr Rao was made the Interim Director of CBI following the government's decision to send the then Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leaves.

Mr Verma, who resumed his post on January 9 after being reinstated by the Supreme Court, had immediately annulled Mr Bassi's transfer.

However, on January 11, Mr Verma was transferred out of the CBI at the directions of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired high powered selection committee and Mr Rao was again made the Interim Director.

Subsequently, Mr Bassi was again transferred to Port Blair.

Mr Bassi had moved the top court on January 21 to challenge his transfer.

In his petition, Mr Bassi said that he fears the transfer is the "first step to implicate" him in "false criminal cases/departmental proceedings" for investigating the FIR against Mr Asthana.

He also claimed that his transfer was pursuant to "a deep-rooted conspiracy, aimed at influencing the course of the investigation" against Mr Asthana and further to "penalise" him for discharging his duties in a free and impartial manner in the investigation.