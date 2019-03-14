Supreme Court Hears Requests To Review Rafale Order: Live Updates

The top court continues to hear petitions for a review of its December judgement in the Rafale case.

The Supreme Court today will continue to hear petitions for a review of its December judgement in the Rafale case, saying there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process amid Congress allegations of corruption in the jet deal. The Supreme Court in December had rejected petitions alleging the government had gone for an overpriced deal to help Anil Ambani's company bag an offset contract with jet-maker Dassault. Yesterday, the Centre told the top court that documents filed by the petitioners seeking review of its Rafale deal verdict are "sensitive to national security" and those who conspired in photocopying the papers have committed theft and put the security in jeopardy by leaking them, targeting The Hindu newspaper over its investigative stories on the purchase of 36 fighter jets from France.

Here are the live updates on the Supreme Court hearing petitions to review the Rafale order: