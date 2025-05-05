'Now Pattern, Allegations Without Evidence': Top Court Raps Central Agency

The Supreme Court today pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while hearing a bail petition, saying it has "become a pattern" for the central agency to level allegations without proof. The court was hearing the bail petition of an accused in a money laundering case linked to allegations of corruption in liquor sale in Chhattisgarh under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government between 2019 and 2022.

While hearing the bail plea, Justice AS Oka observed, "We have seen several ED cases. It has become a pattern now, ED is levelling allegations without evidence."

Justice Oka said the ED has alleged that the accused made Rs 40 crore through proceeds of crime. "But you cannot say where this money came from, you cannot show any connection between this man and any company," the judge said. The bench also comprised Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged irregularities worth more than Rs 2,000 crore under the Bhupesh Baghel government. The agency alleged that these irregularities were carried out by a syndicate of senior state government officials, private players and political executives. The money laundering case is linked to an Income Tax department case.

The ED has alleged that bribes were taken from distillers in the state in exchange for the fixed market share and country liquor was sold off the books. Former Chief Minister Baghel has trashed the allegations and alleged a BJP conspiracy against him.

Earlier, the court rebuked the Chhattisgarh government and asked how long it would keep an accused in jail. "Investigation will go on its own speed. It will go on till eternity. Three chargesheets have been filed. You are virtually penalising the person by keeping him in custody. You have made the process a punishment. This is not some case of terrorist or triple murder," the bench remarked last week.