Supreme Court's 5 Big Quotes On Election Commissioner's Appointment

"The file was put up on November 18; moves the same day. Even PM recommends the name on the same day. We don't want any confrontation, but was this done in any haste? What's the tearing hurry?"

"This vacancy [became] available on May 15. Show us from May to November, what prevailed upon the government to do things superfast?"

"We are being blunt. If all these four names are carefully chosen, as 'yes men' - we are concerned with the process of selection."

"Was there any criteria for the Law Minister to pick those 4 names?"