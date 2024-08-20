Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Declare Caste System Unconstitutional

Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking directions to declare the caste system unconstitutional.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said no case for interference was made out.

"The Constitution as originally drafted refers to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Wazir Singh Poonia, contending that the caste system is against fundamental rights.



