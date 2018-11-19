Top Court Defers Zakia Jafri’s Plea Hearing In Gujarat Riots Till Monday

Zakia Jafri's husband ex-Congress lawmker Ehsaan Jafri was among the 69 people massacred in Ahmedabad

The Supreme Court today deferred till November 26 hearing on the plea of Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said, "The matter will take some time for hearing. The plea will be heard on November 26".

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for SIT said Zakia's plea was not maintainable and social activist Teesta Seetalvad cannot be the second petitioner in the case.

The bench said it will look into the application before hearing the matter on making Seetalvad as the second petitioner in Jafri's plea.

Zakia Jafri is the widow of former Congress lawmker Ehsaan Jafri, who was among the 69 people massacred at Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad on 28 February 2002. Ehsaan Jafri, a former Congress parliamentarian, was dragged out, hacked and burnt by the rioters.