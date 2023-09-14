Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Appointment Of 18 High Court Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of 18 High Court judges for appointment.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the names of seven Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court and 11 of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for appointment as permanent judges.

The Collegium comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna recommended the appointment of Justices Umesh Chandra Sharma, Renu Agarwal, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar and Nalin Kumar Srivastava of the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium of the Supreme Court has also recommended the names of 11 Additional Judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, for appointment as permanent judges.

It recommended the appointment of Justices Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain of High Court of Punjab and Haryana as permanent judges.

For Allahabad High Court judges, the Collegium's resolution stated that on May 1, 2023, the Collegium of the Allahabad High Court unanimously made the recommendations and the Chief Minister and Governor of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with it.

''In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad were consulted with a view to ascertain the suitability of the Additional Judges for being appointed as permanent judges," the resolution of the apex court stated, adding that the Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted has assessed the judgments of the Additional Judges.

"With a view to assess the merit and suitability of the Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges, we have scrutinised the material placed on record including the opinion of the consultee judges and the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee," the resolution said.

The resolution further stated, ''On an overall consideration of the above proposal, the Collegium is of the view that the seven Additional Judges are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges."

The Supreme Court in its another resolution said that on May 20, 2023, the Collegium of the Punjab and Haryana High Court unanimously recommended names of Additional Judges for permanent Judges.

It said, ''The Chief Ministers and Governors of the States of Punjab and Haryana have concurred with the above recommendation. In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana were consulted with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above Judges for being appointed as permanent judges."

"With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of the above Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges, we have scrutinised the material placed on record including the opinion of the consultee-judges and the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee," it added.

