Setback For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi In Tax Case Linked To National Herald

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Oscar Fernandes had petitioned against the reopening of their tax assessments related to the National Herald case

All India | | Updated: December 04, 2018 13:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Setback For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi In Tax Case Linked To National Herald

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been accused of trying to take over Associated Journals Limited


The Supreme Court has allowed the Income Tax department to continue with the tax reassessment for the year 2011-12 of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a case related to the National Herald newspaper. The court said no final order would be passed. The next hearing will take place on January 8, the court said, explaining that "for certain reasons it is not possible to take up the case now".

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Oscar Fernandes had petitioned against the reopening of their tax assessments related to Associated Journals Ltd, the publisher of National Herald newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Mr Gandhi.

The Delhi High Court had last month dismissed their petitions, clearing the way for the Income Tax department to scrutinise records for the year 2011-12. The Tax department has accused the Congress leaders of having "devised the scheme involving pre-ordinate artificial and fraudulent steps to take over Associated Journals Limited".

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

National Herald caseRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Navy DayRajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBulandshahrOppo R17 ProShare MarketTata Harrier

................................ Advertisement ................................