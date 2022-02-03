Azam Khan's Plea Seeking Bail To Campaign In UP Polls Adjourned

Azam Khan has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign in the elections.

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

As the concerned bench, which was scheduled to hear the matter today, did not assemble, the matter was adjourned.

Khan has said in his plea that the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings in these remaining three bail applications so as to ensure that the petitioner is incarcerated during the State Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in the State of Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 and cannot join in the election campaign for his party.

In his bail plea, Azam Khan has also mentioned that he has been named as an accused in various cases and despite this, the petitioner has been able to secure bail in other cases pending against him but not able to secure bail in three criminal cases as the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings in these three matters.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year as many cases registered are against him.