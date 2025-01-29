Supporters Of JDU MP Allegedly Trash 2 Local Journalists In Bihar

Supporters of JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal on Wednesday allegedly thrashed two local journalists in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

The incident happened when the two journalists, identified as Kunal Shekhar and Sumit Kumar, were filming videos of the MP's car outside the Bhagalpur aerodrome, police said.

Agitated by journalists filming videos, Mr Mandal allegedly hurled expletives at them. And then, his supporters allegedly thrashed the two journalists.

The journalists had gathered at the airport on hearing reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter could land there.

Later, a complaint was filed with the police over the incident.

"Yes, a complaint was received in connection with the incident. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter," a police officer said.

Mr Mandal could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

His party, the JD(U), said there was no place for such incidents in a democracy.

"All pillars of democracy must be equally regarded. Since he is an elected representative, he should have shown patience," JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

जेडीयू सांसद पत्रकारों को गाली के साथ पीट रहे है लेकिन सत्ता परस्त पत्रकारों ने बिहार में जंगलराज घोषित नहीं किया है क्योंकि बीजेपी साष्टांग होकर सत्ता की मलाई चाट रही है।



जब दलितों-पिछड़ों-अल्पसंख्यकों-गरीबों और वंचितों की राजनीति करने वाले क्षेत्रीय दल राज्यों में ड्राइविंग… pic.twitter.com/vDgR4rNTfA — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 29, 2025

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post on X said, "JD(U) MP is abusing and beating journalists. Despite that journalists have not declared it Jungle-Raj in Bihar. BJP leaders are also maintaining a stoic silence as they are enjoying the fruits of power with the JD (U)." "When regional parties talk about the welfare of Dalits-OBCs-Minorities-Poor and deprived, the news of 'Jungle-Raj' starts coming in the media. Anarchy is at its peak in Bihar. The CM is clueless," he added.

