'No Language Can Be Imposed': Rajinikanth After Amit Shah's Hindi Remark

No language can be imposed, superstar Rajinikanth said today, joining the chorus of voices against Home Minister Amit Shah's comments last week about Hindi becoming a unifying language.

"No language can be imposed. Southern and even northern states will not accept a common language," Rajinikanth told reporters in Chennai.

"A common language is good for a country's development but unfortunately, we can't have a common language in India," the actor said.

Amit Shah's statements on Hindi becoming a unifying language for all Indians has been seen by many as an attempt by the centre to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

