BS Yediyurappa Says "Committed To Kannada" After Amit Shah's Hindi Push

Bengaluru:
Bengaluru: 

Kannada is the principal language in Karnataka and the state "will never compromise its importance", Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today. 

"All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state's culture. (sic)," he tweeted. 



