'Kartarpur Will Help Maintain Peace Between India, Pakistan': Sunny Deol

BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Saturday expressed his happiness after visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur through the landmark corridor and voiced hope that the step would further help in maintaining peace between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Deol said, "It was a really nice visit. I hope that the corridor further helps in maintaining peace (between India and Pakistan). This was our beginning towards it."

Sunny Deol was a part of the first official "<i>jatha</i>" which attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan today.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan opened the route on Pakistan side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

