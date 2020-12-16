Sunny Deol Gets Y-Category Security, Backed New Farm Laws

Sunny Deol had earlier been questioned over his silence on the farmer protests. (FILE)

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's security has been upgraded days after he spoke out in support of the government's farm laws that have provoked massive protests by thousands of farmers on highways near Delhi.

Sunny Deol, 64, will now have Y-category security, which means 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen.

The MP from Gurdaspur had earlier been questioned over his silence on the farmer protests.

Last week, he posted a statement on Twitter, saying the matter was between the farmers and the government but some were trying to stir trouble.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," Sunny Deol tweeted.

The farmers are protesting against new laws that they fear will end the safety net of Minimum Support Prices (MSP), or guaranteed minimum prices, and leave them open to exploitation by corporates.

After Sunny Deol's tweet, his father Dharmendra, a legendary actor who was also a BJP MP between 2004 and 2009, posted: "I'm extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers."

The 85-year-old former MP from Bikaner, Rajasthan, had earlier deleted a tweet in which he had said the government should resolve the crisis fast, after trolling.

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini, also a BJP MP, has been largely silent over the protests.