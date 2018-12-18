Hand Over Sunanda Pushkar Case Files To Shashi Tharoor, Court Tells Cops

The court had summoned Shashi Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him

A court directed Delhi Police on Tuesday to hand over certain documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accused in a case related to wife Sunanda Pushkar's death.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the directions after he was told by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Mr Tharoor, that there were discrepancies in certain electronic evidence, provided by the prosecution.

He told the court that some of the documents mentioned in the list of evidence were either not received by him or failed to open.

"Reconciliation and comparison of all documents available with prosecution and defence is taking time," Mr Pahwa told the court.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Mr Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

The court had directed Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Mr Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail on July 7 after he appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

The court had on June 5 summoned Shashi Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

He has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.