Summer Break Of Haryana Government, Private Schools Extended Till July 7

Haryana government extends summer holidays of all government and private schools (Representational Image)

Haryana government today extended summer holidays of all government and private schools till July 7 due to rising temperature and prevalent heatwave.

The schools, which were scheduled to open on July 1, will now open on July 8 (Monday).

"Due to prevalent heatwave present throughout the state of Haryana, the summer vacations are hereby extended for another 7 days up to 07.07.2019. Schools will re-open on July 8 (Monday)," said the notification issued by Office of Director General Secondary Education Haryana.

On Sunday, the temperature touched 42 degree Celsius, while the lowest was 26.6 degree Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm" for Haryana today.

