Delhi Car Horror: 2 More Were Involved, Say Cops, Suspects Seen On CCTV

Around 2 hours after the incident, the men fled in an auto, CCTV clip showed.

Two new suspects have emerged in the Delhi car horror in which a 20-year-old woman died after being dragged under a car for 13 km in the early hours of the New Year.

The men are Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, the police said today, asserting that they would be arrested soon.

"Two more were involved apart from the five men in custody. We have scientific evidence. They tried to cover up for the people who committed the gruesome crime," said senior police officer Sagarpreet Hooda.

Those arrested hours after the incident are Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

Investigations have revealed that Amit Khanna was driving the car, not Deepak Khanna as was believed earlier.

Amit did not have a driving license, Mr Hooda said.

"We have been corroborating or contradicting the version of the accused. We have been able to contradict the version of the accused based on CCTV footage," he said, adding that there was no connection between the accused and the victim.

"The accused conspired to cover up the crime. They were aware that Anjali's body was dragged along. It's a gruesome incident and we are trying to collect the evidence so Anjali gets justice."

Anjali Singh was riding her scooter with her friend Nidhi when the car hit her, a little after 2 am. Anjali's leg was caught in one of the wheels and she was dragged away by the car. She screamed but the car didn't stop, even when the occupants saw her arm under the wheels. The men drove for more than an hour before the body fell off.

Around two hours after the incident, the men brought the car back to its owner, Ashutosh, and fled in an autorickshaw, security footage has revealed.

CCTV footage from Rohini shows the men stopping the car at a point and leaving in a waiting autorickshaw at 4.33 am.

Anjali died of horrific injuries revealed in the post-mortem report. She suffered at least 40 external injuries; her ribs were exposed from her back, the base of her skull was fractured and some "brain matter was missing". She had injuries to the head, spine and lower limbs.

Mr Hooda also faced questions on the allegedly slack response of the police to calls alerting them to a car dragging a body. "An internal inquiry is being conducted to find out if this was a human error or whether there was a problem with the process, so it can be improved. Action will be taken after the inquiry report is out," said the police officer.