Cannot Tolerate Attack On Nankana Sahib: Sukhbir Badal

Mr Badal requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with Pakistan (File)

Condemning an alleged mob attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said such incidents could not be tolerated.

According to reports, a mob attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, near Lahore in Pakistan, and hurled stones at Sikh pilgrims on Friday.

The shrine is revered by Sikhs as their first guru, Guru Nanak Dev, was born there.

"It is a condemnable act. We cannot tolerate such attacks on our holy shrines," Mr Badal said.

Mr Badal requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with Pakistan and ensure the security of Sikhs in the neighbouring country.

The SAD enjoys a substantial influence in the Sikh community and also controls the main Sikh religious body, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).