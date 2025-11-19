Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi's Propaganda Video Removed From All Meta Platforms

A video recorded by the suicide bomber before the attack near Delhi's Red Fort has been taken down from all platforms under Meta, the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg said. Meta said the video goes against the terms and rules of Meta's platforms.

The suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, was a doctor who was recruited into the white collar terror module by other suspects in Haryana's Al-Falah University.

The video surfaced a week after the suicide attack on November 10, which killed 13. The video glorified the terrorist and served as terror propaganda.

Nabi had some knowledge about chemicals after training in using ammonium nitrate for making explosives. It is clear he was the most radicalised as seen in the video.

The Kashmir-to-Faridabad network was busted after JeM posters started appearing in Srinagar's Bunpora on October 19. A meticulous investigation by the Srinagar police began with reviewing CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of three locals with prior stone-pelting cases.

Their interrogation subsequently led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned imam, who supplied the posters and played a role in radicalising the involved doctors.