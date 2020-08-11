Topper From UP, Studying In US, Dies In Accident After Alleged Harassment

Sudeeksha had returned from the US in June amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A 20-year-old woman from western Uttar Pradesh, who overcame many odds to secure 98 per cent marks in her class 12 board exams in 2018 and then went on to receive a full-time scholarship at a prestigious university in the United States, was killed on Monday in a road accident in the state's Bulandshahr district.

The family of Sudeeksha Bhati, the girl who died, has alleged that she met with an accident because two men on a bike chased the 20-year-old - who was on a separate motorcycle with her uncle - and tried to harass her.

The 20-year-old from Bulandshahr had returned from the US in June amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and was scheduled to go back in August. Two years back, she had made it to the prestigious Babson College in Massachusetts after she topped her district in CBSE class 12 exam in the Humanities stream.



On Monday, she and her uncle left on a bike from their village in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar and were on their way to a relative's place in Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad to get some academic papers from a school, when the incident took place, according to the family.

"There were two men on the other bike. They were passing comments on her and were driving recklessly," said Omkar Bhati, a family member.

"When we crossed the Bulandshahr town, we entered a village. A bike then overtook us several times; the biker was driving recklessly. He then started performing stunts. I slowed my motorcycle but the other bike hit us hard. We both fell but my niece suffered head injuries. I could not recognise the driver of the other bike and he escaped shortly after we met with the accident," said Satender Bhati, Sudeeksha's uncle, recalling the moments before accident.

The Bulandshahr Police have, however, denied that harassment took place but said they are investigating the case.

"The police team that went to the spot had questioned eyewitnesses who had said a Royal Enfield Bullet was coming from the front and it suddenly stopped (near their bike) because of the traffic, which led to the accident. The body of the woman was sent for the postmortem. At that time when the accident happened, the relative or any eyewitness had not spoken about any harassment," said Atul Shrivastava, a senior police officer in Bulandshahr.

Cops say Sudeekha's cousin was with her at the time of accident. In a video uploaded by the police, the boy can be heard recounting the moments before the accident, however, he did not talk about the harassment the woman faced.

Sudeeksha's journey from her UP village to a prestigious American university was one of grit and determination.

She was one of the few girls in her village who had gone to a school/ A student of Vidya Gyan School, an initiative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, Sudeeksha had scored a perfect 100 in History and Economics; she scored 99 in Geography.