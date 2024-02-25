PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge In Gujarat

The bridge is called 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka.

The 'Sudarshan Setu', connecting Okha and Beyt Dwarka island, has been constructed at the cost of Rs 979 crore. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the 2.3 km-long bridge in October 2017, saying that it will serve as a link between old and new Dwarka.

"The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side," an official release said. Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.

The bridge, which was known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

PM Modi will also offer prayers at Dwarkadhish temple before addressing a large gathering nearby.

The Prime Minister this afternoon will also inaugurate Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot.

Besides the Rajkot AIIMS, the prime minister will also virtually inaugurate four other newly-built AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The five super-speciality hospitals, including the one in Rajkot, have been built by the Centre at the cost of Rs 6,300 crore

PM Modi is also expected to take part in a mega roadshow in the city this evening.