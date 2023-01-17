Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sculpture Certified As "World's Largest Sand Hockey Stick"

Mr Pattnaik had created the 105-foot-long sand sculpture with 5,000 hockey balls on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack on the occasion of the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup in the state.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sculpture Certified As 'World's Largest Sand Hockey Stick'

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand scuplture recognised as the 'world's largest sand hockey stick'

Bhubaneswar:

A sculpture created by eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been recognised as the 'world's largest sand hockey stick' by World Records India, a not-for-profit organisation.

Mr Pattnaik had created the 105-foot-long sand sculpture with 5,000 hockey balls on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack on the occasion of the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup in the state.

"I feel very happy to get this certificate from World Records India," Mr Pattnaik said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Richest 1% In India Own More Than 40% Of Country's Total Wealth: Report

Also Read

.