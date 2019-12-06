6 Indians Killed In Sudan Tanker Blast: Centre

Indian embassy is cooperating with the local government, Raveesh Kumar said (file)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that six Indian nationals were killed in the tragic LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan.

"It was an unfortunate incident. 58 Indian workers were working at the factory in Sudan. Six Indian workers were killed in the incident. Eight Indians are in hospital and 11 people are unidentified or missing. 33 Indians are safe," the ministry's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

He said the families of the victims have been informed and said that more updates regarding the incident will be shared in due course of time.

"We have informed the families of the deceased. Our Indian embassy is cooperating with the local government. Our ambassador is visiting the hospital. Efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains of the six Indians back to India as soon as possible," Mr Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the tragedy.