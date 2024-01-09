CEO Accused Of Son's Murder Sent To 6-Day Police Custody

Suchana Seth is 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru tech start-up

Suchana Seth, 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru tech start-up, has been sent to policy custody for six days for allegedly killing her four-year-old son.

The CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga yesterday with her son's body in a bag.

The cops suspect the CEO's estranged relationship with her husband, Venkat Raman, as a possible reason behind the killing.

Ms Seth is separated from her husband and her divorce proceedings are in the final stage.

She had checked into a service apartment in north Goa's Candolim on January 6 with her son. She checked out two days later, alone, with a large bag that contained the child's body.

The CCTV footage from the Goa hotel had been collected, and a forensics team is on-site gathering more evidence, said police.

A candid click of her four-year-old son playing near an aquarium was Suchana Seth's last post on Instagram. The post, the only one about her son three months ago on the photo-sharing app, began with with the hashtag "#whatwillhappen".

She was a 2017/18 Fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre, a think-tank that studies the development, dynamics, norms, and standards of cyberspace, where she worked on "operationalising ethical machine learning and artificial intelligence in the industry".