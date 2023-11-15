Subrata Roy: 5 Points On The Founder Of Sahara Group

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy
Subrata Roy, the chief of Sahara Group, died at the age of 75 on Tuesday. The company announced that he died from cardiorespiratory arrest at 10:30 pm after a prolonged struggle with complications related to metastatic malignancy, hypertension.
Here's your 5-point Subrata Roy, whom people at Sahara Group refer to as Saharasri:
Born on June 10, 1948, in Araria, Bihar, Roy was a prominent figure in the Indian business landscape.
He was one of the most prominent businessmen of his time and built the Sahara Group into multiple sectors.
Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, the group's employees, used to address him as Sahara Shri.
Embarking on his entrepreneurial path, Roy initiated with Sahara Finance in Gorakhpur, a distressed chit fund company. His guidance led to the evolution of Sahara Finance into Sahara India Pariwar, a conglomerate spanning diverse industries.
Despite success, Roy faced legal issues, resulting in his arrest in 2014. He confronted legal battles with SEBI from Tihar Jail until his eventual release on parole.