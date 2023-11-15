Subrata Roy: 5 Points On The Founder Of Sahara Group

Born on June 10, 1948, in Araria, Bihar, Roy was a prominent figure in the Indian business landscape.

He was one of the most prominent businessmen of his time and built the Sahara Group into multiple sectors.

Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, the group's employees, used to address him as Sahara Shri.

Embarking on his entrepreneurial path, Roy initiated with Sahara Finance in Gorakhpur, a distressed chit fund company. His guidance led to the evolution of Sahara Finance into Sahara India Pariwar, a conglomerate spanning diverse industries.