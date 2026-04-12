Arrest At Sub-Zero Temperature: Delhi Cops' Massive Feat Near China Border

In a daring operation amid bone-chilling cold, the Delhi Police personnel arrested a cyber criminal in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control with China. The accused, identified as Babidul Khan alias Bobby, was wanted for defrauding at least 15 people of crores of rupees.

The operation started on December 31, when Tawang was freezing under sub-zero temperatures. Braving a difficult terrain and inclement weather conditions, the Delhi Police personnel caught the accused.

Amit Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi South-West, said that the difficult operation was carried out at a height of 10,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh.

"One of our teams reached Arunachal Pradesh's inaccessible mountains at a height of around 10,000 feet amid freezing temperatures. The team braved these conditions to search for a cyber thug," he said.

The officer said Tawang's police station is just 16 kilometres away from the Line of Actual Control. He added that the 24-year-old accused was wanted for being a mastermind of an elaborate investment fraud.

"The accused had been identified as Babidul Khan alias Bobby. He had allegedly ripped off crores of rupees from 15 people. The probe has revealed that the accused used 'mule accounts', which were used to divert the proceeds of crimes. These mule accounts were used to mislead the police," he added.

The Delhi Police has been running Operation CyHawk to bust cyber fraud rackets. Under Operation CyHawk 3.0, which was conducted on 05–06 February 2026 in Delhi and 10 states, 955 accused were either arrested or bound down.

On April 6 and 7, the Delhi Police arrested 600 people and rounded up over 8000 suspects under Operation CyHawk 4.0.

"A total of 8,371 people were rounded up for questioning and verification during coordinated raids carried out simultaneously across multiple districts. Out of these, 1,429 accused were either arrested or bound down after investigators established strong financial and technical linkages to cyber fraud activities," Joint Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Rajneesh Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.